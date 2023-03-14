Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.16. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.55.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

