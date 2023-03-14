BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 78,793 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.08% of Welltower worth $25,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 17.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 216.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

