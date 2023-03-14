Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $1.46 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,455,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,113.5% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,078.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 665.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.