Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,712,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,130,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,868 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,256.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

