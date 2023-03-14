Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,398,000 after acquiring an additional 476,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

