First Business Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after buying an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $128.11 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

