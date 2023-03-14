U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,288,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,260,000 after acquiring an additional 165,977 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.