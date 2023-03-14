Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

