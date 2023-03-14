Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.4% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 59.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $224.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

