American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $52,432,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.1 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

