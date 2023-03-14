BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 3,715 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $21,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sterne Agee CRT raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

