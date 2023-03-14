Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 617 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

NYSE:BLK opened at $625.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $721.34 and a 200-day moving average of $682.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

