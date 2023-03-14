Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $32,758,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,439,000 after purchasing an additional 891,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 592,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Oak Street Health Trading Down 1.3 %

OSH stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,123,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,123,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,817,135 shares in the company, valued at $135,660,977.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,997 shares of company stock worth $22,835,464. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

