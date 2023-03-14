Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 79,300 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 79,300 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,674 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

