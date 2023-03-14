Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 146,743 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,743 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Marathon Petroleum worth $99,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $123.78 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

