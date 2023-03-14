Ryan F. Flynn Sells 2,197 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ITT by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 438,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $29,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

