Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,525 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,770,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Price Performance

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.