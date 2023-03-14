Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $207.63 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

