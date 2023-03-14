Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of O opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

