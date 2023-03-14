Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,366,000 after buying an additional 1,912,543 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,559,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,886,000 after buying an additional 1,054,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,841,000 after buying an additional 654,853 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after buying an additional 575,887 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

