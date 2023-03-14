Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 3,425 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 24.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 95,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after buying an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

VMC stock opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $197.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.00 and its 200 day moving average is $173.20.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.