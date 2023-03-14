Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,869 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,843 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,376,000 after buying an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

