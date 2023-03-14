Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,133,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,293,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $202.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

