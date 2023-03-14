Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

