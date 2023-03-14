Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,101. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

