Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,967 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,147,653. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $273.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.08.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

