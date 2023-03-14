Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,010 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 1,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 351,888 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Shopify by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after buying an additional 1,761,357 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

