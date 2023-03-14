Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,425,000 after buying an additional 74,727 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 1.6 %

Wolfspeed stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

