Mather Group LLC. Sells 487 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $357.29 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.94 and a 200-day moving average of $329.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

