Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 1,558,486 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558,486 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $66,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

