The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

SHW stock opened at $213.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

