FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $397.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.