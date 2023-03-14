Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 840 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Block were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $43,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,823 shares of company stock worth $18,039,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

