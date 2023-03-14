Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,228 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 256.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

