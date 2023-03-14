80,965 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
