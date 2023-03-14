Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.34 on April 13th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3392 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

