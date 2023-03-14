United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 797,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after buying an additional 117,682 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,301,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,415 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 609,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $2,932,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE VICI opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.