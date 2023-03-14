United Services Automobile Association Buys 731 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.64 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

