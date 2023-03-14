Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,034 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

