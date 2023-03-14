Maven Securities LTD Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Maven Securities LTD cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $109.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

