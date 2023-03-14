Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 174.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $23,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 172.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

