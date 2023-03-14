Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 294.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,299 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile



Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

