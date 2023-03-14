Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 665.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

