Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 148,388 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,512,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,388 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $115,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

