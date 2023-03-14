State Street Corp Acquires 186,809,281 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Alphabet worth $18,931,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

