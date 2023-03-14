State Street Corp Invests $666.81 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,799,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,807,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.40% of Ball at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,141,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,267,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

