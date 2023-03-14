Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 772.6% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 317.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $210.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

