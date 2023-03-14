Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,865 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,489.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,878.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 45,337 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,966.9% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 90,794 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,089.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 109,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 104,671 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,839.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

GOOG opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.