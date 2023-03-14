Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $210.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.05 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.