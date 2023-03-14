Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 161,559 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,141,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,267,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

